The Jamie Sheils Memorial Charity Day at Illingworth Sports Club on Sunday raised £2,150 for charity Asthma Relief.

It was organised by Jamie’s cousin, Karla Sheils, who was helped by the rest of his loved ones.

Jamie, from Lee Mount, was just 24 when he died after suffering an asthma attack last July.

The beloved young man was well-known in the modified car community and affectionately known as ‘The Stig’ because of his passion for cars.

Sunday’s event saw a huge turnout of people enjoying a ladies football tournament, hosted by Crossley Belles, with the teams all wearing all wearing armbands dedicated to Jamie.

There were also stalls, bouncy castles, a visit from firefighters, Peppa Pig and Spiderman, a penalty shoot out, henna stalls, a DJ and much more.

Hundreds of people travelled from across Halifax and the rest of the country to pay tribute at Jamie’s funeral, held at Halifax Minster last August.

His registration plate ‘To 5low G’ was famous around Halifax and beyond.

Jamie was a carer for his mum and also ran his own recovery business – Stig Recovery.

