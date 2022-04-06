Halifax exhibition showcases work with children impacted by domestic violence

EdShift runs arts-based programmes to support children and young people exposed to violence and to prevent it.

Their work includes delivering SpotLight - an early intervention programme that equips children with vital safety planning skills and coping strategies so they are able to deal with the demands of their home environment.

Working in schools, they link with statutory services to ensure safeguard measures are in place, and use digital resources, mask work, improvisation, singing, poetry, music and painting to enable children to explore and make sense of their difficult experiences.

The exhibition takes place on Friday

In 18 months, they have received 300 referrals to SpotLight, with all saying they now "feel safer", "know what to do in an emergency" and "feel more positive".

Over the last year, young people have created music, scriptwriting, paintings, and poetry.

That work will now be showcased at the Into The SpotLight exhibition, funded by Community Foundation For Calderdale, at Croft Myl in Halifax on Friday, April 8.

The exhibition will also include a film where children and young people from Calderdale who have been affected by domestic violence talk about their experiences, current relationship issues and what they feel needs to change to prevent domestic abuse in their community.

Youngsters have designed a Into The SpotLight album cover for a collection of songs created by the children which will be the soundtrack to the exhibition.

Deputy Mayor of West Yorkshire Alison Lowe and writer and survivor Ann Brown are expected to attend the display, which takes place between 4pm and 7pm.