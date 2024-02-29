Ben and Gaynor present their cheque

This is the fourth donation from the charity, and this is a now a total of £33,500 that has been donated to research team.

In October 2018, Ben and Gaynor’s daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 38 weeks of pregnancy in Calderdale and then the couple experienced a miscarriage in May 2019 at nine weeks of pregnancy. Kallipateira’s death was fully preventable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben and Gaynor launched their own charity The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation to help save babies’ lives through research and support other parents who have experienced the death of a baby.

On May 23, 2020, Ben and Gaynor gave birth to their baby boy Apollon in Manchester, who survived due to the love and specialist care from Professor Heazell and his team.

To help save babies’ lives nationally in the UK Professor Heazell and his team are now the main beneficiary of The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation.

Ben said: “We are proud to be able to present Alex and his team with a further donation of £8,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because of Alex and his team our son Apollon survived, and this further donation will make his big sister so happy!

"Most of this funding came from my 206-mile Edinburgh to Manchester extreme challenge walk last July, so presenting this cheque today made the sweat, blood and tears worthwhile.”

Professor Heazell said: “Ben and Gaynor’s continued support has enabled us to carry out studies of partner’s experiences and needs in pregnancy after loss, based in the Rainbow Clinic.

"Without that support we could not undertake our research which aims to reduce the number of babies who are stillborn and improve care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 13, Ben will walk 110 miles non-stop from Wainhouse Tower in Halifax to Blackpool then onto to St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester.

On August 17, he will then take on the 300 steps of Tsambika Monastery in Rhodes Greece at the height of summer– a total of 100 times in one day with all funds raised going to Professor Alex Heazell and his team.