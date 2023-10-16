News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Halifax extreme challenger completes fundraiser to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

Halifax’s Ben Moorhouse has successfully completed his latest extreme challenge to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.
By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At 6am on Saturday, Ben started his incredible achievement at Shibden Wall, which he walked 25 times before he moved across the town to Trooper Lane and completed a further 25 laps of this challenging climb. The fifty laps of both climbs took 12 hours.

Ben took on the event in honour of his daughter Kallipateira, who was stillborn at 37 weeks of pregnancy in October 2018. Kallipateira will turn five-years-old this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben is also the trustee of The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation with his partner Gaynor Thompson.

Most Popular
Ben Moorhouse on his latest challengeBen Moorhouse on his latest challenge
Ben Moorhouse on his latest challenge

"It was a beautiful start to the day with the sky full of bright shining stats and even the local deer come to say hello,” Ben said.

"It was a tough day on the two climbs and I did experience bad cramps. To be able to do this for our daughter and to have this opportunity to speak out on Baby Loss Awareness Week it made it worth taking on."

Ben has raised £195 of his £500 target. To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/page/babyloss2023.

Related topics:Halifax