Halifax extreme challenger completes fundraiser to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week
At 6am on Saturday, Ben started his incredible achievement at Shibden Wall, which he walked 25 times before he moved across the town to Trooper Lane and completed a further 25 laps of this challenging climb. The fifty laps of both climbs took 12 hours.
Ben took on the event in honour of his daughter Kallipateira, who was stillborn at 37 weeks of pregnancy in October 2018. Kallipateira will turn five-years-old this month.
Ben is also the trustee of The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation with his partner Gaynor Thompson.
"It was a beautiful start to the day with the sky full of bright shining stats and even the local deer come to say hello,” Ben said.
"It was a tough day on the two climbs and I did experience bad cramps. To be able to do this for our daughter and to have this opportunity to speak out on Baby Loss Awareness Week it made it worth taking on."
Ben has raised £195 of his £500 target. To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/page/babyloss2023.