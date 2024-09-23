Little Amal – who is 12-foot-tall – made her way from Halifax Town Hall to The Piece Hall to kick-start this year’s Yorkshire Integration Festival.

Crowds lined the streets to watch as she walked through the town centre, joined by other puppets and performers.

At The Piece Hall, there was a host of family fun to enjoy including a main stage programmed packed with acts including Punjabi Roots, Mambo Jamboree and Otley Brass Band.

In the ‘Global Village, people could find out more about the diverse cultures and communities in our region thanks to activities and stalls showcasing artefacts, clothing and literature.

There was also dancing, craft and face-painting sessions; stalls selling goods from small businesses set up by migrant communities; an exhibition space; and plenty of food and drink.

Little Amal is puppet made in the image of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child who has become a global symbol of human rights, especially those of refugees.

The Yorkshire Integration Festival celebrates the integration of refugees and all of Yorkshire’s communities.

