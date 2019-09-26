Halifax Festival of Words is back with array of poetry, music and events

Two of Halifax’s independent businesses, The Book Corner bookshop and The Grayston Unity bar, have again joined together to organise the Halifax Festival of Words, sponsored by Halifax BID, which had a very successful launch year 12 months ago.

More than 35 events will celebrate the use of language through books, music, spoken word and illustration.

Gareth Scott, plays original music, at Halifax Festival of Words, Halifax Borough Market

Michael Ainsworth, of The Grayston Unity, said: After a great inaugural festival we wanted to develop the programme even more for 2019 and are really pleased with the results.

“It’s not easy running a festival in amongst running and managing a business but we are very proud with the final programme which is the result of six months of planning.”

Sarah, of the Book Corner, said: “We feel privileged to have brought an independent bookshop back into Halifax.

“We have had lots of support from local people and have some brilliant regular customers.

Joachim Lund plays original music, at Halifax Festival of Words, Halifax Borough Market

“The festival is a chance to bring people of all ages together to celebrate language through music, books and poetry.

“It’s a community event for the people of Halifax and beyond.

“The festival has a local theme but not exclusively so. It will take place across the following venues, The Book Corner, The Grayston Unity. The Meandering Bear and the Albany Arcade within Halifax Borough Market.

Highlights of the programme include:

Michael Chapman live in the Albany Arcade, John Hegley at The Book Corner, Music industry commentator John Robb in conversation with James Endeacott, music industry legend, Poet Keiron Higgins doing a walking tour of Halifax town centre calling in local businesses to recite some of his poems, Bob Stanley, music author and member of St Etienne, in conversation and doing a DJ set, The Fernweh live in the Albany Arcade, Kate Pankhurst, author and illustrator of the Fantastically Great Women picturebook series, at The Book Corner, Jill Liddington discussing Anne Lister and Christopher Rawson at the Albany Club - the original home of the Rawson family, and live music events include Katie Spencer with her brand of modern folk music.