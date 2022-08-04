Halifax filming: Movie star Robert Carlyle spotted in Halifax for filming of Disney Plus series Full Monty 2

The actor, whose films include Trainspotting and James Bond movie The World is Not Enough as well as the original Full Monty film, is in the town filming Full Monty 2.

He has been seen rehearsing and filming a scene involving actors in police uniforms on Alexandra Street, between Commercial Street and Wards End.

The film crew, who are making the eight-part series to be shown on Disney Plus, have been in Halifax since this morning and are thought to be here tomorrow and on Monday.

Robert Carlyle in Halifax today

Robert Carlyle was part of the original hit film's cast. Most recently, he has been in drama Cobra and Once Upon a Time.

He was also in The Beach, Human Trafficking and 28 Weeks Later.

The filming today has seen a Sheffield Jobs Hub sign put up on one of the buildings on Alexandra Street.

The original 1997 Full Monty film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash.

Robert Carlyle is in Halifax filming

Makers of the spin-off TV series, announced in March, said it will follow the original characters as they ‘navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors’.

The film crew on Alexandra Street today