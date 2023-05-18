News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government

Halifax Fire Station welcomes West Yorkshire's first non-binary firefighter as they explain why pronouns are important

West Yorkshire’s first non-binary firefighter, who has joined the team at Halifax Fire Station, has thanked colleagues for their acceptance as they highlight the steps being taken to fight discrimination.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th May 2023, 16:16 BST- 2 min read

Tay Stevenson says colleagues in Halifax have embraced their status and worked hard to help them settle in.

As part of International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Tay wants to help people understand why getting pronouns right is important.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tay, 37, said: “While growing up I always felt like I didn’t fit into the stereotypical male gender. Mentally it just doesn’t match who I am but neither did the female.

Tay Stevenson has joined the team at Halifax Fire StationTay Stevenson has joined the team at Halifax Fire Station
Tay Stevenson has joined the team at Halifax Fire Station
Most Popular

“I put this intrinsic feeling of not matching to one side and I got on with life.

“Then I met my partner and we fell in love – she was the first person who really accepted me because she was the only one I had talked to about how I felt regarding my disconnection to male/female genders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We didn’t fully understand what I was but we loved each other and were very happy.”

Tay said it was filling out an application form for a job that made them discover the term ‘non-binary’.

“A bit of research into the term and I realised that “non-binary” is exactly what I am - what I always have been,” Tay said. “And that I wasn’t wrong, it wasn’t that I didn’t fit, but the male and female terms didn’t fit me.

“This was so important to me and such a relief. This constant unease of not fitting with the gender I was assigned at birth, but not wanting to transition, was finally addressed within myself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I find it lovely when people use my preferred pronouns of ‘they’ and ‘them’, however I typically don't share my pronouns immediately upon meeting someone for the first time, or unless they ask.

"I think this is because I don't want to put people on the back foot, and I like to tell them in my own time.

“On the fire-ground I am just a firefighter and pronouns at that point are not a priority for me, at least until after the incident has been managed.

“However, what "they" and "them" mean to me is that the person using those pronouns are doing their best to recognise me for who I am.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
HERE
Related topics:West Yorkshire