Two Halifax firefighters will take on a gruelling challenge next month to raise money for three charities.

Rob Ball and his colleague Jamie Clayton, who both work at Illingworth Fire Station, will climb the Yorkshire Three Peaks in full fire kit carrying breathing apparatus to raise money for Head Up, a veterans mental health charity, Candelighters, a children’s cancer charity and The Firefighters Charity.

"We understand this is a tough challenge but want to raise as much awareness and money for these charities," said Rob, 39, who has previously Ironman events and a few ultra marathons.

He will undertake the challenge on September 16 with Jamie, 34, who has also previously completed an ultra marathon.

Halifax firefighters Rob Ball and Jamie Clayton

"I chose Head Up as I served in the army and was deployed to Afghanistan with the First Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment.

"Since returning, a number of serving soldiers have unfortunately taken their own lives due to struggling with mental health.

"So this charity is close to my heart and one I often support.

"Jamie has chosen Candlelighters as this is a charity close to him, his family and his friends.

"They offer incredible support to children dealing with cancer at an incredibly challenging time.

"The professionalism and support they offered Jamie and his family was hugely appreciated during such a testing time.

"With us both being firefighters, we understand the hard work, support and care The Firefighters Charity throws into helping not only serving firefighters but also the families.

"Without this charity, such care would not be received and all money raised will help immensely.

"We are both not strangers to challenge and will be embracing whatever is thrown at us on the hills.

"We hope that by completing this event will not only raise money for the charities but also exposure."