Halifax firm Caravan Guard Insurance will fund three patient bedrooms in the new state-of-the-art Inpatient Unit at Overgate Hospice as part of their Big Build Appeal.

The contribution includes two bedrooms funded during the private phase of the appeal in 2021, and a third bedroom confirmed since the public launch in April 2024.

Caravan Guard was the very first donor of the appeal, and their recent contribution marks the first gift of the public phase, kickstarting the final phase of fundraising for the project.

The Big Build Appeal aims to raise funds for a new Inpatient Unit featuring 16 private, ensuite bedrooms, each with direct access to a private terrace overlooking the hospice’s beautiful gardens.

This new facility will provide a home-from-home environment, allowing families to spend precious time together with the highest level of privacy and dignity.

Laura Golding, director of income generation at Overgate Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Caravan Guard for their unwavering support and generosity.

"Their commitment to funding three patient bedrooms in our new Inpatient Unit is a testament to their dedication to the Calderdale community and to the compassionate care Overgate provides.

"Their early support has been instrumental in launching both the private and public phases of our Big Build Appeal.”

The redevelopment will also introduce rehabilitation facilities for day hospice patients and a dedicated spiritual space, ensuring comprehensive care for all who need it.

As part of this redevelopment, Overgate Hospice staff have chosen to name each of the new patient bedrooms after flowers. This decision was made to represent the cheerful, compassionate, and bright care that patients receive at the hospice, even during the most difficult times.

Laura Wilby, associate director at Caravan Guard, said: “At Caravan Guard, many of us have been touched by the exceptional care provided by Overgate and are critically aware of the importance of giving loved ones the highest levels of privacy when coping with life-limiting illness.

"Care completely is one of our company values and we care passionately about our charity partners and strive to make a positive difference to the community.

"We’re delighted to fund these three patient bedrooms in the new Inpatient Unit and chose the Snowdrop Room, the Bluebell Room, and the Rose Room, as the colours of these flowers mirror the colours of our company logo.

“We really do hope our donation prompts lots of other local businesses and individuals to contribute to the Big Build Appeal so together we can build a new hospice for Calderdale and help Overgate transform end-of-life care for the community.”

For more information about the Big Build Appeal or to learn how you can get involved, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk/big-build-appeal or contact [email protected].