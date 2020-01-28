Halifax fitness instructor's Zumba challenge for Australian bushfires

Melanie Chaplin has organised a Zumba and line dancing event in a bid to raise £1,000 for the WWF Australia.

The charity event will take place on Sunday February 2 between 3pm and 6pm at North Bridge Leisure Centre in Halifax.

Entry is £10 and participants are encouraged to gather as many sponsors as possible.

So far the event's online crowd funder has raised 220AUD.

Mum-of-three Melanie is a full time fitness instructor and animal lover. She was motivated to raise funds for the appeal after seeing the "heartbreaking" reports of the fires.

Melanie said: "I am passionate about animals and wildlife and cannot bear cruelty towards or the suffering of any animals.

"The reports that we have seen in relation to the fires in Australia have been heartbreaking and short of flying out to Australia myself to help the wildlife, I decided that organising this fundraiser would be the next best thing. I have donated and adopted a koala and a wombat from the animal sanctuary, but it still didn’t feel to be enough.

"We hope to raise enough money to help towards the ongoing care and rescue of the effected wildlife."

Click here to donate.