The Purple Flag is the gold standard for town centres – the award scheme recognises excellence in the management of the evening and night-time economy.

Areas awarded the Purple Flag are recognised for providing a vibrant and diverse mix of dining, entertainment and culture while promoting the safety and well-being of visitors and local residents.

Halifax was the first town in West Yorkshire to be awarded a Purple Flag and is one of only six places in the country to receive the accolade every year since the scheme began in 2010.

Retaining the Purple Flag status year-on-year has been a priority for Calderdale’s Community Safety Partnership. The partnership is made up of representatives from Calderdale Council, West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Calderdale NHS, Together Housing and other public and voluntary sector organisations.

The partnership works to help people in Calderdale feel safe and be safe.

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, said: “We’re proud of our Purple Flag status, and as part of the Community Safety Partnership we work hard to continuously improve and identify ways in which we can make our towns and communities safe and welcoming places to visit in the evening and at night.

“Halifax has so much to offer, with great restaurants, bars, venues like the Victoria Theatre and other evening attractions.

"Retaining the Purple Flag demonstrates further commitment to the night-time economy and is part of our priority work to support thriving towns across the borough.”

Chief Inspector Gary Panther, of Calderdale District Police, said: “We are delighted that, once again, Halifax has retained its Purple Flag status, being identified as one of the safest places for revellers to visit on a night out in West Yorkshire.

“The ability for us to have gained but also maintained this status highlights the ongoing commitment and success of all the partner agencies across the district, who continue to work closely together.