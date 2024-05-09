Halifax footballer selected for England cerebral palsy team

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th May 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A footballer from Halifax has been selected for the England national cerebral palsy football team.

Ben Bergin, 27, from Illingworth, works part-time as a groundsman at The Shay and plays for Greetland.

Ben was put forward for a trial day in Pontefract with 200 people, and was one of only 14 who got selected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The Greetland manager said he thought I was good enough to get picked," Ben said.

Ben BerginBen Bergin
Ben Bergin

"I can play in defence or midfield but I went to the trial as a defender.

"I got told there were a lot of people going for defensive roles so I was lucky to get a place."

Ben will take part in a training camp at the start of June before the three-day tournament, which also takes place in Pontefract, kicks off on Friday, July 27.

"It made me and my family really proud because I've worked for it since I was 18, but I wasn't really expecting it," Ben said.

"I was excited as well."

Related topics:HalifaxEnglandPontefract