Halifax footballer selected for England cerebral palsy team
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ben Bergin, 27, from Illingworth, works part-time as a groundsman at The Shay and plays for Greetland.
Ben was put forward for a trial day in Pontefract with 200 people, and was one of only 14 who got selected.
"The Greetland manager said he thought I was good enough to get picked," Ben said.
"I can play in defence or midfield but I went to the trial as a defender.
"I got told there were a lot of people going for defensive roles so I was lucky to get a place."
Ben will take part in a training camp at the start of June before the three-day tournament, which also takes place in Pontefract, kicks off on Friday, July 27.
"It made me and my family really proud because I've worked for it since I was 18, but I wasn't really expecting it," Ben said.
"I was excited as well."