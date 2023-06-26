Halifax friendship group appeals to adventurous retirees - Group enjoys visiting attractions, dining out and walking

The Oddfellows is inviting all retirees who want to explore their local surroundings, but might be stuck with who to go with, to join them.

The society’s members often set out to explore Halifax and the surround areas attractions, dine out, or enjoy walks together.

Branch Secretary of The Oddfellows Halifax, Debra Haley, believes that trying new things is better in good company.

She said: “Most of our members are retired, so they find they have more free time to do things that they’ve not had time to do before. However, sometimes their friends are still working, or they don’t have that like-minded person to share the experience with.

“That’s where we come in. We always have space for new faces. In fact, the more the merrier!”

The group has recently visited Brighouse by boat, done the Dean Clough Trial, visited various nice café’s and pubs with Shibden Park and Ogden for walks, lunch and afternoon tea on the horizon on July 4 and 11.

“Visiting new places together is a great way to get to know new people as there’s always something to talk about,” Debra added.

Mary, 70, from Halifax, who has been a member of the Halifax for five years, said: “I can’t think of a better way to spend my day than getting out and about in good company. It’s amazing how many hidden gems I’ve discovered.

“After retiring, it would have been easy to sit back too much, but with the Halifax Oddfellows my social life is more active than it ever has been.”