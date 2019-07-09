Halifax fundraiser Ben completes coast-to-coast challenge in record time

Halifax fundraiser Ben Moorhouse has completed his 130 mile coast-to-coast walking challenge from Morecambe to Bridlington with no sleep.

Ben and his support team were officially sponsored by Bristol Street Motors of Halifax who provided them with their support vehicle for the walk.

Ben Moorhouse with Cllr Jackie Foster at Bridlington finish line.

Ben successfully completed the coast-to-coast challenge in honour of his daughter Kallipateira in a UK record time of 45 hours.

“The most challenging hurdle this year was the no sleep for over two days,” he said. “But you have to keep going no matter what. Failure is not an option.”

All funds raised are going towards creating a new maternity bereavement suite at Calderdale Royal Hospital. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/krm2019.