Halifax fundraiser Ben completes Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge

Halifax fundraiser Ben Moorhouse has completed his Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge in his quest to create a new maternity bereavement suite at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Ben and his partner Gaynor Thompson are aiming to raise £20,000 for the suite after their daughter Kallipateira was still-born at 38 weeks.

Gaynor Thompson with her daughter Kallipateira

Ben said: “The weather was horrendous all day. For myself it was a great opportunity to support and inspire others to go out of their comfort zones and make personal achievements.”

Ben estimates £1,500 has been raised so far from the event, which was run through KUTA outdoors. Around £15,000 has been raised so far towards the bereavement suite.

Ben’s next chalenge is an extreme UK coast-to-coast walk in 48 hours, which takes place on July 5.

To donate to the fundraising effort, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/krm2019.