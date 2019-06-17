Halifax fundraiser Ben completes Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge

Ben Moorhouse, centre, with, from left, Adam Todd, Ash Ornatowski, Jim Coulson and Jeff Platts
Halifax fundraiser Ben Moorhouse has completed his Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge in his quest to create a new maternity bereavement suite at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Ben and his partner Gaynor Thompson are aiming to raise £20,000 for the suite after their daughter Kallipateira was still-born at 38 weeks.

Gaynor Thompson with her daughter Kallipateira

Ben said: “The weather was horrendous all day. For myself it was a great opportunity to support and inspire others to go out of their comfort zones and make personal achievements.”

Ben estimates £1,500 has been raised so far from the event, which was run through KUTA outdoors. Around £15,000 has been raised so far towards the bereavement suite.

Ben’s next chalenge is an extreme UK coast-to-coast walk in 48 hours, which takes place on July 5.

To donate to the fundraising effort, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/krm2019.