Halifax fundraiser Ben Moorhouse hoping to take on charity walking challenge in Greece

Ben Moorhouse

Charity trustee and extreme challenge walker Ben, 38, has been in preparations for the challenge since December, and will donate all funds to the Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Research Centre in Manchester, where his son Apollon was cared for.

Ben is also doing this in honor of his daughter Kallipateira who was stillborn in October 2018.

Ben, with partner Gaynor Thompson, set up the charity The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation last year.

The UK government has not given the green light for any countries this week and this is a huge blow to the island of Rhodes and the travel industry.

Ben said of this week’s update: “I am very disappointed as this is having a big impact on for our good friends in Rhodes and the travel industry. The island is completely safe and ready to welcome the British with open arms.

“We went last August in the middle of when there were no vaccinations and it was the best decision ever. Rhodes is currently empty and people’s livelihoods are at stake. Rhodes is a magical and beautiful island and i urge people to book holidays in Rhodes.”

Ben said of his extreme challenge: “My preparations will continue with training for August 14. I am confident on the next travel review things will change. All year I’ve trained for this, in the worst weather of the year, I’ve sacrificed not seeing my one-year-old son Apollon on a weekend for training.“

With less than 80 days to go, Ben is currently at £385 of a £20,000 target.

“I’d like to ask the people of Halifax to please support one of your own and help me smash the target to help save babies’ lives nationally. This may just help bring your future child, grandchild or new family member safely into the world.

“I am going to have to go to hell and back to complete this in Rhodes.“