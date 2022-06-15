Halifax fundraiser completes 145 mile bike challenge in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

Father-of-three Adrian Hollands, 48, wanted to show his support for his dad Vic, 73, who has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

Vic, who lived in Northowram for years and now lives in Barnsley, was diagnosed with prostate cancer 14 years ago, prompting Adrian to take part in the Great North Run to raise money for the charity.

Now Adrian has cycled 145 miles, sandwiched either side of a ferry ride to Holland, to play in a football tournament, and has raised nearly £1,000 in the process.

"I actually managed to complete it over the weekend despite only having an 11 mile training session over the Jubilee bank holiday," Adrian said.

"I can’t believe I did it as the first hill out of Sheffield was an absolute nightmare and left me thinking what on earth I was doing!

"But the thought of millions of men living with or dying of prostate cancer put my meagre pain and breathlessness into perspective so I dug deep and got on with it.

"It was the hardest thing I have ever done but is also one of the proudest moments of my life.

"When I saw the Humber Bridge on the horizon after the first day I briefly thought about throwing my bike into the Humber but I was nearly there or so I thought, but didn’t realise there was still quite a while to go until I reached the Hull KR stadium.

"Still, I got there, had a quick shower and something to eat before boarding the ferry to Rotterdam to do it all again the next day.

"The second day was slightly easier than the first but harder than I thought as yes, Holland is flat, but unlike Yorkshire there’s no time for a quick breather as you’re freewheeling down the hills as there aren’t any!

"It was constant pedalling for six hours but the absolutely gorgeous scenery made the pain slightly more bearable.

"Finally the Ajax stadium was on the horizon and if I said I hadn’t a tears in my eyes then I’d be lying.

"The emotion I felt as I crossed the line was just too much but the handshakes and hugs with the strangers I had met on the ride, but now my friends, kept me in check so I didn’t completely embarrass myself."

Adrian can still be sponsored and helped towards his target of raising £1,250 before July 24 - visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adiehollands03