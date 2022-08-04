Halifax fundraiser to take on zip sliding challenge from the Tyne Bridge in aid of Overgate Hospice

Matt has a special connection to both charities, having received support from the Motor Neurone Disease Association and respite care from Overgate Hospice.

Matt will be travelling up to his hometown of Newcastle on Tyne on Friday 19th August to face his fears by zip sliding from the Tyne Bridge across the River Tyne to the other side.

Matt has Motor Neurone Disease and suffers from Multiple Sclerosis too. As well as supporting his two chosen charities he is also hoping to raise funds towards a transportable motorised indoor, outdoor and all terrain powerchair which he needs, and which is not available through the NHS.

Matt Johnson

Lesley Wall, Fundraising Assistant at Overgate, said: "I want to extend a huge thank you to Matt for his dedication to the Hospice and for taking on this incredible challenge. Your support means so much to us and we will support you all the way!"

Matt said: "My family cannot thank both charities enough for the superb work they do and I would love nothing more than to give back and help other people who are terminally ill like myself."