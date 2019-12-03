Halifax fundraising couple nominated for Yorkshire Choice Awards

Halifax fundraisers Ben Moorhouse and Gaynor Thompson have been nominated in three categories for the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

The couple have been nominated for their work around stillbirth awareness, and are in contention for the Kate Granger Award for Outstanding Contribution, Inspirational Individual of the year award, and the Local Fundraiser of the year award.

Their daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 38 weeks of pregnancy in October, and they are campaigning for a new maternity bereavement suite at Calderdale Royal Hospital, while Ben has set-up a new support group in Halifax for bereaved fathers.

“It would be incredible to win one of the awards in memory for our baby girl Kalipateira but we cannot do this withouht the support of Halifax and beyond,” he said. “We ask everyone in Halifax to please support two of your own and vote today. To win this further award would certainly help us going into 2020 with our Stillbirth awareness.”

To vote for them, visit https://www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere.