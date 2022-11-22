Halifax Funeral Director to be National President of the BIFD after conference

“It’s going to be such an honour to be able to represent our amazing profession for a whole year” said Amanda.

“After the awful restrictions and everything all funeral directors went through during the worrying times of the Pandemic, I’m looking forward to being able to freely visit undertakers who are members of this Association up & down the UK” she added.

Amanda will become President of the BIFD in October 2023, and will hold her Conference in Yorkshire in October 2024.

Amanda Dalby was presented with her new medal of office by the incoming President for 2022-23, Mr Jeremy Mead.

“I can’t wait to show off Yorkshire, and particularly beautiful Calderdale. I’m already looking at venues in the area, and planning trips to the Piece Hall and Shibden” she said.

The British Institute of Funeral Directors is all about ‘educating the profession’ and also celebrated its 40th Anniversary at the Conference, where funeral directors from across the whole of the UK gathered, holding a very special Gala Dinner to round off a sunny weekend in Southend.

Amanda joined the BIFD as a student member in 2003, and went on to gain her Diploma in Funeral Directing two years later. She is pictured being presented with her new medal of office by the incoming President for 2022-23, Mr Jeremy Mead.

For more information on Amanda Dalby Funeral Services visit www.halifaxfunerals.co.uk

