Together Housing has paid tribute to the men - all from King Cross - and is also offering to make a donation to a charity of their choice to show its appreciation.

People living in six houses on Ovenden Crescent have needed rehousing after a shed fire spread to their homes and caused a gas explosion shortly before 3.27am yesterday.

Ajmal Aziz, 40; Mohammed Zia, 29; Mohammed Amir, 30 and Abdul Jangier, 40 are the four men who rescued three pensioners from the ferocious flames.

The brave dads who rescued three people from a fire in Ovenden - Abdul Jangier, Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Zia and Ajmal Aziz

Kevin Ruth, Chief Executive of Together Housing Group, said: “I was very moved to read of the men who stopped what they were doing to alert and help move residents away from the fire in Ovenden Crescent.

"It takes a lot of courage to put the safety of others first and we, along with our residents, are extremely grateful for their quick thinking and bravery.

“We’re calling them to thank them personally and we will putting them forward for a community award as soon as nominations are open.

"We’re also talking to them about a donation to a charity of their choice in order to express our gratitude.”

Emergency services at the scene of the fire in Halifax yesterday

He added: "I’d also like to pay tribute to our affected residents, who have experienced a great deal in the last 24 hours, but have worked with us as we make arrangements to accommodate their needs.

"Our staff have been in constant contact with them and also with their neighbours to provide support and reassurance. We will continue to work with them until the situation is resolved.

"Staff also worked closely with the fire service yesterday and have returned to the site this morning to make the area safe and talk to local residents about any concerns.”

Any Together Housing residents who have any further concerns or needs should contact Together Housing via its website or on 0300 5555560.

An online fundraiser has been launched to help the residents whose homes were hit.

The page says: " The residents had to leave all there items behind and were left with the clothes they stood in. We would like to raise enough to give each resident £1,000 to buy clothing and essentials for when they get rehoused."