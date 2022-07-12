Halifax gas explosion: Meet the heroic Halifax dads who braved ferocious flames to save lives

As reported earlier today, people living in six houses on Ovenden Crescent have needed rehousing after a shed fire spread to their homes and caused a gas explosion shortly before 3.27am today.

Ajmal Aziz, 40; Mohammed Zia, 29; Mohammed Amir, 30 and Abdul Jangier, 40 - all from King Cross - are the four men who rescued three pensioners from the ferocious flames.

They were driving home from Eid celebrations in Bradford and had reached the top of Boothtown when saw the flames.

The brave dads who rescued three people from a fire in Ovenden - Abdul Jangier, Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Zia and Ajmal Aziz

Concerned, they headed towards the fire and arrived in Ovenden to find buildings well alight.

They said instinct kicked in and they started desperately trying to wake people in the houses up.

"It's the first time any of us have been in a situation like that," said Mohammed Amir. "We just looked at one another and then all just started banging on doors."

When they did not get any response, they had to break windows to get inside.

The four dads at the scene of the fire

They said they could feel the searing heat of the flames and could hear explosions but knew they had to make sure everyone was out safely.

In the first house they found a man in his 70s who was struggling to walk but they managed to help him out.

They also helped two women - both in their 60s and 70s, including one could not walk. They said they could not get her out the window they had come in through and her door was on fire.

Fortunately the firefighters arrived soon after and got her to safety.

Emergency services at one of the houses earlier today

The dads, joined by a local milkman, then helped firefighters by stopping any of the people by now gathered from getting too close to the flames.

Ajmal: "We did what we could. We would hope other people would do the same for our parents if they were in that situation."

One man said his relative is in his 70s and needs a mobility scooter. He fears his loved one would have struggled to get out without the men's help.

"They're absolute heroes," he said.

Paramedics were called to help two people - a man and a woman in their 50s - suffering from smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Following a call at 3.27am, five crews - from Illingworth, Halifax, Rastrick, Bradford and Fairweather Green - attended a fire that had started at the rear of a property on Ovenden Crescent, Halifax.

"The fire spread to outbuildings and the closest property. The fire impinged on utility supplies outside the building causing an explosion outside the property.

"Two casualties have been attended to by Yorkshire Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

"Six houses were evacuated and temporary re-housing has been put into place.

"The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by our Fire Investigation Team and West Yorkshire Police. We are working with our local partner agencies to support residents in the area as well as those directly affected by the incident."

An online fundraiser has been launched to help the residents whose homes were hit.

The page says: " The residents had to leave all there items behind and were left with the clothes they stood in. We would like to raise enough to give each resident £1,000 to buy clothing and essentials for when they get rehoused."