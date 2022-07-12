Halifax gas explosion: Praise for hero men who helped 'save lives'

The men have been praised by people in Ovenden, with one man whose relative needed help saying: "They saved people's lives."

As reported earlier today, people living in six houses on Ovenden Crescent are needing rehousing after a shed fire spread to their homes via a broken gas main shortly before 3.27am.

Paramedics were called to help two people - a man and a woman in their 50s - suffering from smoke inhalation.

Emergency services at Ovenden Crescent after the fire this morning

A group of men were driving in Boothtown when they saw the flames.

They headed for the fire and when they got there, helped people out of their homes.

One man said his relative is in his 70s and needs a mobility scooter. He fears his loved one would have struggled to get out without the men's help.

"They're absolute heroes," he said.

His relative is now being cared for by another family member. He is shaken but unharmed.

Police and firefighters are still at the scene today, with Ovenden Crescent blocked off by police tape.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are liaising with fire scene investigators examining the cause of the blaze."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Following a call at 3.27 this morning, five crews, from Illingworth, Halifax, Rastrick, Bradford and Fairweather Green attended a fire that had started at the rear of a property on Ovenden Crescent, Halifax.

"The fire spread to outbuildings and the closest property. The fire impinged on utility supplies outside the building causing an explosion outside the property.

"Two casualties have been attended to by Yorkshire Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

"Six houses were evacuated and temporary re-housing has been put into place.

"The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by our Fire Investigation Team and West Yorkshire Police. We are working with our local partner agencies to support residents in the area as well as those directly affected by the incident."

Calderdale Councillors for Ovenden Danielle Durrans, Helen Rivron and Stuart Cariney said: "We wanted to share our thoughts with the residents affected by the recent incident in Ovenden.