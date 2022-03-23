Halifax gets ready for Anne Lister celebrations - including pair of new ales created in the heroine's honour

Hundreds of visitors are set to flock to the borough for dozens of events taking place across Halifax from Friday, April 1 marking Anne Lister’s 231st birthday.

They include conversations at Victoria Theatre with Sally Wainwright, writer and director of the hugely popular Gentleman Jack drama which has shared Anne’s story and achievements across the world.

The businesswoman and scholar’s home, Shibden Hall, will be open throughout the festival, and there will be talks, tours and gatherings at a host of other sites, including The Piece Hall, Dean Clough and Halifax Minster.

Bar manager Laura Kane at the Stod Fold bar, Dean Clough, in Halifax with beers named after Anne Lister (dark) and Ann Walker (blonde).

Stod Fold Brewing Company, which is based at Ogden and has a bar at Dean Clough, has got into the spirit by creating a pair of new ales - Anne Lister’s Dark and Ann Walker’s Blonde.

Angus Wood, Managing Partner, said: “The farm at Stod Fold, Ogden, has been around for over 500 years and would almost certainly have been known to these great ladies.

“We pride ourselves on being at the heart of Calderdale’s community, and indeed it’s rich history, so we can think of no better way to celebrate this historic birthday than with a brew or two!

“We have always been proud of the region and want to showcase all that is great about Halifax, past and present.”

Leader of Calderdale Council, Tim Swift, said: “We’re thrilled that the Anne Lister Birthday Festival events are proving so popular.

“We’re already expecting around 600 people at the planned events, with many more anticipated across the ten days of the festival.

“As well as visitors from around the UK, the worldwide popularity of Gentleman Jack means that we’ll also be welcoming people from more than ten different countries, including as far away as America!

“It’s set to be a brilliant event for Calderdale’s visitor economy and for the many local businesses getting involved with celebrations.

“The popularity of events like this highlight the growing appeal of our distinctive heritage and cultural attractions and is a key part of our inclusive economic recovery from the pandemic.”