Halifax Golf Club hosts special charity tournament for Remembrance Day

Halifax Golf Club paid its own tribute on Remembrance Sunday by hosting a special tournament to raise money for the Royal British Legion and The Parachute Regiment Charity.

Club captain Gerrard Martin, with his close friends and fellow members Dave Garvey, Steve Eyles and Gareth Jones, delivered the inaugural Remembrance Day Cup at Halifax Golf Club, an event designed to commemorate the fallen.

Halifax Golf Club's Remembrance Day Cup

Each of the holes was sponsored by a local business, to all of whom the club wishes to say a huge thank you, with the title sponsors for the day being Yorkshire Bank and Les Lawson.

The day began with the Union Jack at half mast on the flagpole and local Reverend David Green taking a service in front of the clubhouse before a poppy wreath was laid.

As 11am approached, The Last Post could be heard echoing around the valley, proudly performed by local bugler Steven McGowan, directly before a two minutes silence.

A fantastic round of golf saw 22 four-person teams take part, and Paul Sykes lift the Remembrance Day Cup with 43 Stableford points.

Halifax Golf Club's Remembrance Day Cup

Club captain, Gerrard Martin said: “A huge thank you has to go out to all those that attended and sponsored – particularly our title sponsors, Yorkshire Bank and Les Lawson and those whom bought memorial plaques for the day, without which the day simply wouldn’t have been as memorable day as it was.

“To raise over £4,000 is well beyond what myself and the team expected, so we’re delighted. My hope is that this day can be replicated every year and as a club we can contribute to the great work done by the British Legion and Parachute Regiment Charity.”