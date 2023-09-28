News you can trust since 1853
Halifax grandmother raises £1,500 for cancer charities with cake sale at her home in Southowram

A grandma from Halifax has raised £1,500 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Candlelighters charities after holding an epic cake sale at her home in Southowram.
By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Katherine Hogan is a keen baker and turned her talent to supporting the two charities last weekend, which was supported by family, friends and neighbours.

Katherine’s grandson is being treated in Leeds for cancer and the two charities have supported him and the family as they go back and forth for treatment.

She said: “I enjoy baking and so a cake sale seemed the obvious thing to raise money for these two important charities currently supporting my family.”

Katherine raised £1,500 for the two charities with her cake sale
Katherine has also held an open garden event to support Overgate hospice and is also a regular organiser of the Mayor’s stall in Halifax town centre to support her local church.

The Teenage Cancer Trust supports teenagers with cancer through dedicated nurses, teenager-specific wards and things like computer games that they can play whilst stuck in hospital.

Candlelighters provides family accommodation so that parents can stay close to their children whilst they are being treated in hospital.

