Halifax group wins National Lottery Community Fund jackpot of more than £200,000

EdShift has been given more than £200,000 of National Lottery money over the next two years to launch EdShift @ The YouthBase.

The multi-service arts base will work to meet young people’s relationship, emotional well-being and sexual health needs.

"As a team, we really cannot express enough thanks to National Lottery players because it means that projects like ours and the children we support are winners,” said EdShift CEO Ellie Brook.

Some of the EdShift team celebrating at their new premises in Halifax

The much-needed cash will give EdShift greater capacity to protect the emotional health and wellbeing of children exposed to and affected by domestic abuse and violence.

The group, which recently moved to new premises on Harrison Road in Halifax town centre, aims to empower these young people with the skills, knowledge, and awareness to aspire to and achieve healthy, equal, and fulfilling relationships.

The funding will also mean the team can engage more with local schools and the community, raising awareness to break the cycle of domestic abuse and violence.

And the cash will help fund run different programmes so young people receive appropriate support based on their individual needs.

Programmes Co-ordinator Sharon Bird said: “We have struggled to meet the demand but this funding from the National Lottery will mean we can improve our co-production initiatives with young people to ensure the programmes we deliver are shaped by their voices.

"With the new premises on Harrison Road, we will also be able to increase our community engagement events, giving our stakeholders and the community an opportunity to contribute to something that matters to them.”

Over the past week, EdShift have been moving into their new premises and transforming it into EdShift @The YouthBase - a safe and warm space for children and young people.

EdShift’s Arts Therapist Georgia Griffith’s said: ‘We want to create a warm, safe, creative space so children and young people come to view it as a place they turn to when they need support and guidance around their relationships, emotional wellbeing and sexual health.”