Halifax gym owner's mega fitness challenge for cancer charity

Former Royal Marine and owner of MKM Self Defence Academy in Holmfield, Sam Graham.

Former Royal Marine Sam Graham, together with fitness instructor Ian Desbottes, completed an amazing 1,000 sit ups, 1,000 pull ups and 1,000 press ups in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The pair finished the tough task in just four hours.

Sam, who owns MKM Self Defence Academy in Holmfield, said the gym does a fundraising event every year and chose Macmillan this time in support of a member who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

He said the challenge was tough but not compared to what cancer patients go through.

“Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer,” he said.

“This was nothing compared to the pain that cancer patients suffer, for months in some cases.

“It puts things into perspective.”

The 31-year-old spent 10 years serving as a Royal Marine, including time in Afghanistan.

Sponsorship from the challenge, along with a coffee morning and raffle, have raised over £3,900 for the charity.