Empire Hair, on Ovenden Way in Ovenden, is also selling raffle tickets, cakes and holding a guess the sweets in the jar contest to raise awareness of the disease and funds for charities which support people with it.

The salon is owned by Emma Pullen whose mum Sara Pullen was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of August.

The 54-year-old had found a lump which, despite not being picked up on a mammogram, was found to be cancerous.

Emma Pullen and her team at Empire Hair on Ovenden Way in Halifax

The mum-of-two, who has two grandchildren, is undergoing 12 weeks of chemotherapy before a mastectomy in December.

She currently can not see her grandchildren because her immune system has been suppressed by the cancer treatment.

Emma, 30, said: “It's quite difficult because we're such a close family and it's really hard to see someone you love going through that, and it's hard to know what to do.”

She said she wants to raise awareness of the importance of men and women checking themselves for lumps, and going to see their GP with any health concerns.

Emma Pullen and her mum Sara

"I am doing the day, to get women and men to check their breasts, and know their own bodies,” said Emma.

"Any small change, is a change and I want people to be aware of what is normal for them.

"My mum knew her own body and knew something wasn't right so she persevered,” said Emma.

"I'd urge everyone who thinks there might be something wrong to get it checked out."

Local firms have donated a host of prizes for Empire Hair’s raffle, and tickets will be available from the salon throughout today.

Anyone registered with a GP as female will be invited for NHS breast screening every three years between the ages of 50 and 71.

Macmillan Cancer Support says checking your breasts for any unusual changes can help discover breast cancer early, and it is important to recognise when something’s not right.

