Halifax Harriers running club members celebrated 25 years of friendship on the anniversary of their bunk barn weekend.

With a view to reducing isolation and improving community cohesion, the Harriers organised a bunk barn weekend 25 years ago, where members travelled to the Yorkshire Dales and spent three days running, walking and cycling together in order to help people get to know each other, to build strong lasting relationships and to encourage new members to further integrate into the club.

This event was so successful that the runners have spent a weekend away every year since, benefitting many young people over that time.

This January the 28 members wanted to mark their anniversary with a special celebration, so the group went to Grassington and to mark this milestone event they dressed up in dinner suits for the Friday evening meal and on the Saturday evening wore retro clothes.

The harriers, in dress suits, at their evening meal

Those attending the 2023 event were presented with a branded beanie hat to help them remember the outdoor activities they embarked upon to promote fitness, well-being and friendship. The beanie hats were sponsored by The Community Foundation for Calderdale, via their Halifax Courier Fund, established to support physical and emotional well-being.

Halifax Harriers welcome anyone who wants to improve their performance, whatever their athletic event, irrespective of their background, abilities or disabilities.

Harriers’ members not only receive coaching, but can also benefit from subsidised travel to some races for both junior and senior members.

You can visit www.halifaxharriers.co.uk for more information on the club.