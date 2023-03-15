Halifax Harriers take part in Food Bank Run to help people struggling with cost-of-living crisis

Setting off from Spring Hall, they ran to Sainsbury's as part of their normal weekly training runs where they stopped off to donate food to the Ebenezer Food Bank and the RSPCA.

The Food Bank Run is a nationwide campaign created after a run started several years ago by Fareham Running Club in Hampshire.

Alan Brady, from Halifax Harriers, said: “Winter is the hardest time for food banks, when people’s bills kick in, with rising household heating and fuel costs making it almost impossible for families to make ends meet.

Photo: Halifax Harriers

"The club felt that we had to do something, and decided to take part in this initiative.

“In all over 20 runners took part and between us we managed to hand over almost two trolleys worth of goods to the Ebenezer representative who was there to receive it.”

