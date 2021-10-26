Halifax hosts project for bereaved teens

Dean Clough in Halifax

The first Space Between programme is taking place at Dean Clough, helping young people dealing with grief and loss.

It has been organised by Total Insight Theatre, Invictus Wellbeing and TimeOut Calderdale

The teenagers will be invited to use the arts to process and explore their own experiences of loss as well as work with a filmmaker to create a short film series as peer support for other young people, exploring the things they wish they had known when they first lost someone.

The project is funded by The #iwill Fund and is made possible thanks to £50 million joint investment from The National Lottery Community Fund and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Co-op Foundation is acting as a match funder and awarding grants on behalf of the #iwill Fund.