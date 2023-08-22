News you can trust since 1853
Halifax landmark will light up yellow and blue and people to gather to mark Ukrainian Independence Day

Halifax’s Wainhouse Tower will be lit up yellow and blue to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.
By sarah fitton
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The Ukrainian Catholic Church Parish Committee and The Halifax Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain are also holding a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the day on Thursday (August 24).

The wreath-laying will take place at Halifax’s war memorial, near Halifax Minster, at 2pm and will honour those who have given their lives to defend the freedom of Ukraine.

Mayor of Calderdale Ashley Evans, leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion and The Rev Canon Hilary Barber will be among the dignitaries attending.

People will gather at the war memorial in Halifax at 2pmPeople will gather at the war memorial in Halifax at 2pm
People will gather at the war memorial in Halifax at 2pm
After the ceremony, there will by an ecumenical prayer service at Halifax Minster followed by songs and poetry from members of the Ukrainian community.

The celebrations will continue at the Ring O’Bells pub.

All are invited to attend are people are encouraged to wear the blue and yellow. Children are asked to bring sunflowers which can be laid at the war memorial.