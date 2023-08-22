Halifax landmark will light up yellow and blue and people to gather to mark Ukrainian Independence Day

The Ukrainian Catholic Church Parish Committee and The Halifax Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain are also holding a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the day on Thursday (August 24).

The wreath-laying will take place at Halifax’s war memorial, near Halifax Minster, at 2pm and will honour those who have given their lives to defend the freedom of Ukraine.

Mayor of Calderdale Ashley Evans, leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion and The Rev Canon Hilary Barber will be among the dignitaries attending.

People will gather at the war memorial in Halifax at 2pm

After the ceremony, there will by an ecumenical prayer service at Halifax Minster followed by songs and poetry from members of the Ukrainian community.

The celebrations will continue at the Ring O’Bells pub.