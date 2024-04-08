What used to be Skircoat Green Library, on Skircoat Green Road, was shut when the pandemic hit four years ago and then listed as one of the buildings Calderdale Council would no longer run.

A group of volunteers got together to fundraise, refurbish the facility and bring it back into use, reopening its doors for the first time on Saturday.

Now named The Old Library, it includes a cafe and is open from 10am until 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, 10am until 1pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10am until 1pm and also 2pm until 8pm on Wednesdays.

1 . Halifax libraries: Joy as Halifax library shut for four years reopens so people can borrow books once more Enjoying the new books Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . Halifax libraries: Joy as Halifax library shut for four years reopens so people can borrow books once more Councillor Colin Hutchinson volunteering at the library Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . Halifax libraries: Joy as Halifax library shut for four years reopens so people can borrow books once more Community group have taken over the library in Skircoat Green from the council and it's just reopened. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales