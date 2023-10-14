A man from Halifax is walking 256,042 steps throughout October - one for every child or baby death in 2021 - for charity in memory of his nephew.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirt Ware, 32, has been inspired to do the challenge after his nephew Keith Williams was stillborn two years ago and died a week from his due date due to maternal diabetes.

Kirt wants to raise funds and awareness for the 4Louis charity, which supports families affected by miscarriage, stillbirths and the death of a baby or child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My sister got to spend the night with my baby nephew to say her goodbyes thanks to 4Louis," Kirt said.

Kirt Ware

"They continue to support you after too, as they have with my sister.

"The death of an unborn child just before we all expected to welcome him into the world was devastating for our entire family, and continues to affect us every day.

"You never hear of these charities until you go through such a loss, which is why I'm trying to help raise awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we don't keep supporting these types of charities then they can't continue to support us in our darkest times."

Kirt Ware

Kirt, from Holywell Green, is completing the steps mainly in Halifax but also had a week in Morecambe to kick the month off, and is being accompanied by a teddy bear called blue.

"4Louis works closely with hospitals and families all over the UK," Kirt said.

"They worked closely with my sister, they provided her with a memory box which had a lock of Baby Keith's hair, his hand and footprints, a snuggle blanket amongst other things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They also provide bereavement rooms and cuddle cots so you can spend time with their baby or child.

"Blue and I will continue to walk beyond October so if you do see us around Halifax please give us a wave or come over for a chat."