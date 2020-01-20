Halifax man handcuffs himself to kettlebells for three weeks

Dan Wilkinson's Kettlebell challenge is raising vital funds for Halifax & Calderdale Samaritans.

The 44-year-old will be handcuffed to 30kg kettlebells until 3pm on February 6.

“I saw a fireman on the news who had chained himself to a medicine ball for a week for charity and I thought it was a great way to get people talking,” said Dan, who is a listening volunteer and director of outreach for Halifax & Calderdale Samaritans.

Dan will also be part of the team of volunteers offering information in Halifax Borough Market today, a.k.a Blue Monday. Blue Monday is known as one of the most depressing days of the year. Samaritans will be there from 10am till noon.

"The work that Samaritans do is wonderful. It’s not just about suicide, they’re there for anyone that needs someone to listen to them."

The dad-of-two has already raised £500.

Click here to donate.

Anyone wishing to make a donation, can send or call into the Samaritans branch at 29 Harrison Rd, Halifax HX1 2AF.