Halifax man "so proud" to be part of Queen's baton relay for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Joniah, 87, who lives in Pellon, was nominated by his daughter Sharda due to his passion for the commonwealth and his dedication to community cohesion.

Joniah carried the Queen’s baton as part of the relay at Greenhead Park, Huddersfield at around midday on Tuesday.

He has lived in Halifax since the 1960s, and has been a prominent figure in the Indian and the Hindu community, promoting interfaith cohesion and collaboration within the community, supporting migrants from the subcontinent by providing advice and practical support, all without accepting any payment.

Joniah Parthasarathi

Joniah said: "I am so proud to have been selected as one of the Queen’s Baton bearers. It was an honour and a privilege to be part of relay for 2022 Commonwealth Games and it was such a lovely day.

"The Queen has played a great role as head of the Commonwealth in the uniting 56 countries including of course India and promoting a peace and harmony.

"I have strived during the last 58 years that I have lived in Halifax to play my part in bringing people from different faiths and communities together in the same peaceful and harmonious way."

