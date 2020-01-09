Halifax man through to BDO World Championship quarter-final

A Together Housing Group Property Repairs Inspectors from Halifax has booked his place in the quarter-final of the BDO World Darts Championship with a win over the number one seed.

Two-time champion Scott Waites toppled Wesley Harms to move through to the last eight, where he will take on Scott Mitchell.

'Scotty 2 Hotty', 42, is sponsored by Together Housing Group, which also gives him time off to pursue his darts career.

Despite having previously won the BDO World Championship in 2013 and 2016 and the Grand Slam of Darts in 2010 and British Classic in 2015, Scott keeps his feet firmly on the ground thanks to his day job.

Scott uses his success to inspire others, for example by visiting schools to show them what can be achieved with hard work and dedication.

He said: “Together Housing Group has been very good to me in terms of getting time off to play and the sponsorship so it’s nice to be able to give something back by using my experiences to inspire others in the communities where we work.

“There’s an obvious connection between darts and maths so I hope I can use my skills to help the next generation meet their potential.”

George Paterson, Director of Property Services, said: “We’ve all been following Scott’s career for years and are delighted to see him get though to the quarter finals, especially after such a brilliant win in the last 16 where he came from 2-0 down to win 4-2!

“To have a champion working for you is unusual to say the least and we’re all wishing him the very best.”

