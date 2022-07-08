Halifax man who suffered catastrophic spinal injuries organising two-day park event to help others

Joe English suffered catastrophic spinal injuries which left him paralysed in the accident in November 2017.

Doctors warned he may not make it through the following 72 hours and if he did, he was likely to have suffered severe brain damage.

Joe spent seven weeks in intensive care and 11 months at a rehabilitation centre in Sheffield.

Joe English

The construction company owner’s life was turned upside down but he has since founded a charity - Quad Rebuild - dedicated to supporting others with spinal injuries through their recovery.

As well as helping people through their rehabilitation - such as providing transport costs - and adaptations they need to their homes, the charity supports people in rebuilding their self confidence and independence.

“I’ve beaten goals they said I wouldn’t beat,” said Joe, formerly of Boothtown and now living in Shelf.

“This is not just about mentoring and adapting homes, it is also about regaining the confidence and pride to take care of yourself again.”

Manor Heath Park in Halifax

Quad Rebuild is holding a two-day summer fair at Manor Heath Park in Halifax on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

It will include a host of live entertainment including singers, bands, dancers and DJs. There will also be rides and stalls, children’s games, bouncy castles, food and drink, and heritage crafts including stone carving.

Admission is £3 per person or £10 for a family of four. The fair will be open between 8am and 10pm each day. All proceeds will go to Quad Rebuild.