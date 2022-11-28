Halifax man's initiative helps Lloyds Banking Group staff improve mental well-being

‘Growing for Growth’ was started by Martin Roberts, a mental health lead within the Lloyds Banking Group office in Halifax, after he read an article about the benefits gardening can offer to people's well-being, written Louise Iredale, who owns Greetland business Serenity Wellbeing Gardens.

Martin is a keen gardener himself and has experienced the benefits it can bring following his own mental health challenges.

He wanted to explore how he could introduce gardening to the employees within Lloyds Banking Group across the UK in a similar vein to the hugely successful choir called TuneIn which he set up back in 2019.

Growing for Growth

Growing for Growth’s first live broadcast was in October, with twice monthly editions taking place during staff lunch breaks, with colleagues joining in online or if they happen to live local to Halifax can join in person, hosted by Louise.

Aside from gardening, the sessions also address some of the external challenges staff may be facing, with November's theme centred around financial well-being, offering advice on how to grow your own edible produce and if space is limited these can also be grown in a window box and by using household items.

Some of the broadcasts have taken place in Calderdale, at the IOU Hostel in Hebden Bridge and the Colt Enterprise in Elland.

Martin said: "Yes we talk and learn about gardening, but whilst also learning of the many parallels gardening has to topics both environmental and social topics that concern us all ie recycling, sustainability, climate change the environment.

Growing for Growth

"And then there are the social considerations such as supporting local businesses, charities and creating a community amongst Lloyds employees where colleagues can connect and, yes, have some fun along the way."

When the initiative was launched, the post received around 14,000 views, with many staff members then going on to join the live sessions.

"I never imagined this would be as successful as it has been," said Martin, "and especially after only one month since launch.

"But it ticks so many boxes, not just from our mental and physical well-being, but highlighting the real challenges we all as a society are facing right now.

Louise Iredale

"We all have a duty to make a difference, not just for today but for our future generations, and through this initiative, we can learn, we can keep healthy and by doing so, support each other."

Growing for Growth

