Halifax Minster commemorates Baby Loss Awareness Week

Halifax Minster will be playing its part in Baby Loss Awarness Week (October 9-15) to help bereaved parents and families.

Gaynor Thompson, whose daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 38 weeks of pregnancy, says she was determined for Halifax to truly acknowledge Baby Loss Awareness Week in honour of her daughter and all the babies that have died and their parents.

With the help of Halifax Minster, Gaynor has arranged that throughout the week bereaved parents, their families and friends have been able to remember the lives of babies lost.

The Minster has been open every day between 10am and 4pm to all who needed a quiet space to remember or to light a candle.

Today (Tuesday), from 7pm, the Minster will be joining in the worldwide Wave of Light commemorations. Everyone is welcome.