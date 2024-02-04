Halifax Minster looking for volunteers to join its team of ‘welcomers’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As its name suggest, the role involves welcoming visitors to this important and celebrated building, where history stretches back for more than nine centuries.

Welcomers work in two-hour shifts but their time is flexible; they can chose to volunteer once a week, once a fortnight or once a month, whichever suits them.

Vicar of Halifax Minster, Rev Canon Hilary Barber, said: “The Minster is proud to welcome thousands of visitors a year. We are getting busier and busier and we are now looking to add to our team of welcomers, who can be a friendly face and greet visitors as they come into the building.

Two of the regular 'welcomer' volunteers at Halifax Minster

“We’d love to hear from people who are interested in working in a place full of heritage and history and would have a real pride in being part of the Minster team.

“Every day at the Minster we have something different going on with a real variety of people coming through our doors. It could be school groups coming to visit, people attending a concert or recital or people attending a funeral.

"It’s important that whoever they are, they receive a friendly welcome.

"We are looking for our welcomers to help out in the gift shop from time to time so anyone with retail experience would be a real boon.

“Volunteering can provide a useful source of work experience too.”

Welcomers work in pairs and need to be aged 18 and over and all training and a full induction, covering safeguarding and volunteering would be given. The Minster is open daily from 12pm to 4pm.

“Welcomers don’t need to be Christians or church members. The Minster belongs to everyone,” added Canon Barber.

“We’ve just had an incredibly busy Christmas time with thousands of visitors coming to the Minster and we have a packed programme of events now for the rest of the year; Easter will also be especially busy.

"So the bigger our team of welcomers, the better. Anyone who joins us will be assured of a warm welcome themselves!”

Jenny Finder is a longstanding “welcomer”. She is now encouraging others to join the team.

“I have been volunteering for a number of years, helping at concerts and recitals as well as with funerals, but the most enjoyable part of helping there is welcoming duty,” she said.

"I started after we had my husband's funeral at the Minster, and I found the people helpful and friendly so felt I wanted to give something back and being retired I had some time to spare.

“I have learned a lot about the history of the Minster as visitors ask a lot of questions and there is always something new to discover in trying to help them.

“Visitors now come from far and wide; many locals visit for the first time and are amazed, thanks in part to the success of the Piece Hall and to the many television series which have featured the building and its history.

"We get many visitors from all over the country and from abroad, put Halifax on the map and on the itinerary of many people, including now a lot of coach trips stopping off here for a break.

“I also enjoy chatting to the visitors, finding out what they are interested in and where they are from.

“I share the welcoming slots with a few different people so also get to know them even if they are not regular members of the congregation.

"They come from all walks of life, some because they are worshippers there too but some who are really there to share their local knowledge of the place and know a lot about the building, far more than me!

“It is a rewarding experience and I am glad I can help in some way.

"It is not too onerous as there is a choice of days you can do and it doesn't have to be every week!”