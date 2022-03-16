Halifax Minster prepares to mark pandemic lockdown anniversary with poignant service

On Sunday March 20 at 4pm, a special service will take place at the historic church to mark the second anniversary of the first lock down of the pandemic.

The Service will be led by Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax, in the presence of the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson and the Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Chris Pillai.

Candles will be lit for every Calderdale resident who has died from Covid 19, and two exhibitions will be opened: the first consisting of over 3000 luggage labels containing the prayers of the people of Calderdale written over the past two years, and tied onto a huge net that will hang from the roof of the West tower which will be and flood lit; the second a quilt made during the first lockdown by the people of Ilkley.

Canon Hilary Barber

The prayers at the service will be led by Calderdale Interfaith Council, and everyone is invited to attend.

Canon Hilary Barber said: “As we mark the second anniversary of the Covid Pandemic, we continue to remember all those who have died and all those volunteers and NHS workers who continue to go the extra mile in the service of their local community.”