Halifax Minster to hold an animal blessing service for all creatures great and small

RSPCA Animal Blessing Service at Halifax Minster back in 2017.

The traditional service usually takes place in churches worldwide on the Sunday nearest to October 4, which is the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

The Blessing of the Animals service at Halifax Minster is being arranged in conjunction with Halifax RSPCA and has been staged for the past decade. It runs from 2pm to 3pm.

Vicar of Halifax Minster, Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Each year we get more and more animals to bless, and this really is a lovely service. We sing, howl, bark, meow etc, listen to readings, pray and bless all the animals individually. It's great fun and often very noisy!”

Canon Barber added that all creatures great and small were welcome and requested that dogs and other walking animals needed to be on a lead, small animals in secure cages or carriers and horses and donkeys needed to be unshod to avoid slipping on the stone floor.

“Alternatively they're welcome to stay outside and graze if they're happier out there!” he said.

“We also encourage those who might be unable to bring their pets for whatever reason - maybe missing or too elderly or sick - to bring a photo so we can pray for those as well.”