Halifax Minster to hold special service of remembrance for former Dukes who died during lockdown

Revd Hilary Barber, Halifax Minster

Due to restrictions in numbers gathering during that period, the Dukes’ Regimental Association were unable to be formally represented at individual funerals, so this service will enable them to remember them all.

A number of the regiment’s Korean veterans, who live in various parts of Yorkshire and served in the Dukes in Korea between 1952 and 1953, will also be present.

Regimental Association President, Brigadier Andrew Meek, said: “The service will commemorate and celebrate the lives of 47 members of the Regiment who sadly died during the pandemic.

“This number included officers and soldiers, those who were called up for National Service and serviced in Korea as well as members of the Regular and Territorial Army.

“The Regimental Association decided to hold the service so that we could collectively remember the service given to the nation by so many of our members.

“The day will also see a reunion of our Korean War veterans. We anticipate at least nine veterans and this number may increase to 12 on the day depending on circumstances.

“All these veterans were National Service soldiers and served with 1DWR which was part of the Commonwealth Division.

“The Battalion earnt the Battle Honour of ‘The Hook’ which was the last major defensive battle fought by the British Army. During the battle the Battalion fought off a major attack by the Chinese Army on a feature called The Hook.”

Reverend Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax, said: “This will be the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that the Duke’s Association has come together. Dukes from across the country will gather for this biannual occasion and this year in particular there is a focus on the Korean Veterans.

“The Dukes were involved in the Battle of Hook in 1953, just weeks before the Coronation of the Queen.

“Only a few months ago Brigadier Dick Mundel died and I took his funeral service in York Minster with full military honours - his family will be attending. He was Colonel in Chief of the Regiment and took them on two tours of Northern Ireland.

“Also, with Afghanistan back in the news, we shall remember the six who died in Helmund.