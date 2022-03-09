Halifax Minster to host Covid memorial service

The service will be the opportunity to remember the 459 residents of Calderdale who have died due to Covid and to give thanks for the hard work of all the keyworkers of Calderdale during the past two years to help maintain community life.

At the service a candle will be lit for each person who has died and an artwork installation to remember all those affected by the pandemic will be on display for the first time. The artwork, made up of the thousands of prayer cards and messages hung on our Remembrance Trees over the past 2 years, will be hung in the Minster's tower in front of the West Window where it can be seen from inside and out. It will be floodlit with the colours of the rainbow to represent the hope shown by communities during the difficult times of the pandemic.