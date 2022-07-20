Halifax Minster welcomes its new curate Deacon Sam Crook

Sam, who is originally from Romford, Essex, was ordained in a special service held at Wakefield Cathedral.

She studied at King’s College, London, where she met her husband, Simon – now the Rev Simon Crook, who is the incumbent at Golcar and Longwood, Huddersfield.

Before settling in Yorkshire and deciding to enter the church, the couple travelled widely.

The couple were married on graduating and went out to South Africa, where they undertook missionary work at a Christian Adventure Camp, supporting “a mix of Zulu and white South African young people” with a number of activities and adventures, revealed Sam.

The couple returned to the UK and began teaching before deciding that they missed their missionary adventure work and went back to South Africa for a further two years.

“We then came back to England and settled in Yorkshire in 2001 but at that stage I had still not thought about the ministry so I retrained as a counsellor,” explained Sam, adding that together with Simon, they set up Across Country, a Huddersfield-based charity, which uses the outdoors and other activities to encourage personal, social and spiritual growth and recuperation.

Sam also went on to work with the Noah’s Ark Centre in Halifax, which supports people with counselling and money advice, and became involved with Junior Church, while Simon was selected by the church to train for ministry at the College of the Ressurection in Mirfield.

“I still decided I wasn’t quite ready so for the next eight years I supported Simon, as well as bringing up our children,” added Sam. The couple have three children; Jude, 22; George, 19 and Micah, 17.

However two years ago, Sam decided she was ready for the Church full time and began her studies at Mirfield Theological College.

She was ordained on July 2nd and Halifax Minster is her first posting. She will be ‘priested’ next year.

“I am so excited about joining Canon Hilary Barber and the team at the Minster,” she said.

“This is a place which immediately felt friendly, warm and vibrant and I am looking forward to some varied and challenging work. I would like to use my counselling background to help people and to get to know them. I’ve had a lovely warm welcome.

“I am also passionate about mental health and supporting people with mental health issues,” added Sam, who in her spare time enjoys dance (she formerly tudied ballet, jazz and tap), walking, wild swimming, painting and pottery.