Halifax Minster will be focus of town's Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations

Revd Hilary Barber, Halifax Minster

Vicar of Halifax, The Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Halifax Minster will be the focus of these commemorations as we stage a poignant weekend of remembrance at which everyone is welcome and to which everyone is invited.

“This will be an opportunity to remember all those who gave their lives in the Great War, the two World Wars and in more recent conflicts; those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It will be a time when we can come together in unity to show that they will never be forgotten, that they will always be in our thoughts and prayers.”

On Armistice Day, Friday, November 11, the Minster will be hosting a special service for the Halifax and District Schoolmasters’ Association in the Wellington Chapel at 5pm. The Association was formed in 1919 to honour teachers who were killed in the First World War and later the Second World War.

Canon Owen Page taking the service of remembrance at Todmorden Garden of Remembrance last year

As in previous years, Remembrance Sunday, November 13, will begin with a parade leaving Halifax Town Hall at 10.20am, arriving at the Cenotaph in Duffy’s Park at Halifax Minster at 10.40am.

“Our Remembrance Day service will then begin at 10.45 at the Cenotaph outside the Minster and includes the National Act of Remembrance and the laying of wreaths. The service continues inside the Minster. There will be a short, said Eucharist at 12pm in the Rokeby Chapel,” said The Rev Canon Barber.

Remembrance services will take place across Calderdale on Sunday.

Halifax Remembrance parade and service last year

Brighouse Remembrance Service last year