Halifax 'Miracle man' who was saved by son after dying for 22 minutes organises £10,000 fundraiser
Neil Davidson was nicknamed “Miracle Man” by the doctors and nurses on the intensive care unit where he spent a month recovering after the episode in July 2017.
His son Oliver saved his life by doing CPR for 22 minutes.
Since his recovery, Neil has been raising money for a fund he set up to fund CPR training and defibrillators.
This year’s annual Communuty CPR Golf Day at West End Golf Club in Halifax last Thursday (June 8) raised £10,000 which will go towards funding CPR training and defibrillator awareness for local charities.
Neil said: “The golf day wasn’t just about raising money, it was about raising awareness too.
"That’s why we had a CPR demonstration on the 15th hole so golfers could have a go at practicing CPR.”