News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Halifax 'Miracle man' who was saved by son after dying for 22 minutes organises £10,000 fundraiser

A Halifax man rescued by his son after he suffered a cardiac arrest has helped raise another £10,000 to save more people’s lives.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Neil Davidson was nicknamed “Miracle Man” by the doctors and nurses on the intensive care unit where he spent a month recovering after the episode in July 2017.

His son Oliver saved his life by doing CPR for 22 minutes.

Since his recovery, Neil has been raising money for a fund he set up to fund CPR training and defibrillators.

Neil Davidson (centre) with Simon Ferris, and Gary Hulme practicing CPR at the Golf DayNeil Davidson (centre) with Simon Ferris, and Gary Hulme practicing CPR at the Golf Day
Neil Davidson (centre) with Simon Ferris, and Gary Hulme practicing CPR at the Golf Day
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year’s annual Communuty CPR Golf Day at West End Golf Club in Halifax last Thursday (June 8) raised £10,000 which will go towards funding CPR training and defibrillator awareness for local charities.

Neil said: “The golf day wasn’t just about raising money, it was about raising awareness too.

"That’s why we had a CPR demonstration on the 15th hole so golfers could have a go at practicing CPR.”

Read More
HERE
Related topics:CPRHalifax