Halifax 'Miracle man' who was saved by son after dying for 22 minutes organises £10,000 fundraiser

Neil Davidson was nicknamed “Miracle Man” by the doctors and nurses on the intensive care unit where he spent a month recovering after the episode in July 2017.

His son Oliver saved his life by doing CPR for 22 minutes.

Since his recovery, Neil has been raising money for a fund he set up to fund CPR training and defibrillators.

Neil Davidson (centre) with Simon Ferris, and Gary Hulme practicing CPR at the Golf Day

This year’s annual Communuty CPR Golf Day at West End Golf Club in Halifax last Thursday (June 8) raised £10,000 which will go towards funding CPR training and defibrillator awareness for local charities.

Neil said: “The golf day wasn’t just about raising money, it was about raising awareness too.